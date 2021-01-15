A row of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers stands behind protective shields during security training in Forsyth, Ga. Jan. 15, 2021. The Soldiers are preparing to support inauguration security operations in Washington D.C. and Georgia.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.17.2021 23:20
|Photo ID:
|6484675
|VIRIN:
|210115-A-AQ105-346
|Resolution:
|5330x3807
|Size:
|5.55 MB
|Location:
|FORSYTH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Shield Wall [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
