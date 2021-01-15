Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shield Wall [Image 8 of 8]

    Shield Wall

    FORSYTH, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    A row of Georgia Army National Guard Soldiers stands behind protective shields during security training in Forsyth, Ga. Jan. 15, 2021. The Soldiers are preparing to support inauguration security operations in Washington D.C. and Georgia.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 23:20
    Photo ID: 6484675
    VIRIN: 210115-A-AQ105-346
    Resolution: 5330x3807
    Size: 5.55 MB
    Location: FORSYTH, GA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shield Wall [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia
    Inauguration
    48th IBCT
    National Guard
    Washington DC

