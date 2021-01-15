Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard speaks to Soldiers of the 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment in Covington, Ga. Jan 15, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is preparing to support inauguration security missions in Washington DC and Georgia.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 23:17 Photo ID: 6484674 VIRIN: 210115-A-AQ105-289 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 11.4 MB Location: COVINGTON, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Commanding General [Image 8 of 8], by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.