    Commanding General [Image 7 of 8]

    Commanding General

    COVINGTON, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    Brigadier General Dwayne Wilson, commander of the Georgia Army National Guard speaks to Soldiers of the 1st Battalion 121st Infantry Regiment in Covington, Ga. Jan 15, 2021. The Georgia National Guard is preparing to support inauguration security missions in Washington DC and Georgia.

    Georgia National Guard
    Georgia
    Inauguration
    48th IBCT
    National Guard
    Washington DC

