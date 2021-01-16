Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Jersey ARNG Soldiers support Task Force Capitol [Image 5 of 5]

    New Jersey ARNG Soldiers support Task Force Capitol

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes 

    National Guard Bureau

    A Soldier with the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 508th Military Police Company provides additional training points to Soldiers from the New Jersey Army Guard’s 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment, prior to the infantry Soldiers going on duty in Washington, D.C., Jan. 16, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 23:08
    Photo ID: 6484672
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-TA175-004
    Resolution: 6774x4521
    Size: 25.13 MB
    Location: DC, US
    This work, New Jersey ARNG Soldiers support Task Force Capitol [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

