Sgt. 1st Class Raymond Royce, acting first sergeant with the New Jersey Army National Guard’s 508th Military Police Company, provides additional training points to Soldiers from the New Jersey Army Guard’s 1st Battalion, 114th Infantry Regiment. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Whitney Hughes)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021
Location: DC, US
This work, New Jersey ARNG Soldiers support Task Force Capitol [Image 5 of 5], by SFC Whitney Hughes