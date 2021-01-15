Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Va. Guard senior leaders visit troops in D.C. [Image 3 of 3]

    Va. Guard senior leaders visit troops in D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, visits with Virginia National Guard Soldiers Jan. 15, 2021, near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 17:25
    WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Va. Guard senior leaders visit troops in D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

