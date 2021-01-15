U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia, visits with Virginia National Guard Soldiers Jan. 15, 2021, near the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Bryan Myhr)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 17:25 Photo ID: 6484526 VIRIN: 210115-Z-MQ826-1001 Resolution: 3645x5468 Size: 10.92 MB Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Va. Guard senior leaders visit troops in D.C. [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Bryan Myhr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.