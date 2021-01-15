Connecticut Guard supports operations in D.C.

Air Force 1st Lt. Jennifer Petrow, a pilot assigned to the 118th Airlift Squadron, flies a C-130 H aircraft enroute to Washington, D.C., January 15, 2021, East Granby, Connecticut. Guardsmen were mobilized in support of security operations in the days leading up to the United States presidential inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

