    EAST GRANBY, CT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara Dabney 

    103rd Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Bradley Air National Guard Base

    Members of the Connecticut National Guard board a C-130 H aircraft enroute to Washington, D.C., January 15, 2021 at Bradley Air National Guard Base, Connecticut. The Guardsmen were mobilized in support of security operations in the days leading up to the United States presidential inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Tamara R. Dabney)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 16:42
    Photo ID: 6484498
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-OC517-005
    Resolution: 6983x4655
    Size: 3.08 MB
    Location: EAST GRANBY, CT, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Connecticut Guard supports operations in D.C. [Image 11 of 11], by TSgt Tamara Dabney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    Inauguration
    Capitol
    Army National Guard
    103rd Airlift Wing
    Connecticut National Guard

