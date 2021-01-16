Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VI National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2]

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno 

    Virgin Islands National Guard, 51st Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard unload equipment at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, while preparing for their mission in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16, 2021.

    National Guard members from several states have traveled to the District to support federal and District authorities in the run-up to the inauguration.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VI National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

