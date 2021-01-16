Soldiers from the Virgin Islands National Guard unload equipment at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, while preparing for their mission in Washington, D.C., as part of the lead up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration, Jan. 16, 2021.



National Guard members from several states have traveled to the District to support federal and District authorities in the run-up to the inauguration. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Marcia Bruno)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Date Posted: 01.17.2021 14:06 Photo ID: 6484441 VIRIN: 210116-A-JK506-197 Resolution: 2048x1365 Size: 1.21 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VI National Guard arrives in Washington, D.C. [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Marcia Bruno, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.