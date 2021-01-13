National Guard supports Capitol Police

U.S. Soldiers rest between shifts inside the visitors center at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

