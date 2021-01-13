Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Guard supports Capitol Police [Image 2 of 11]

    National Guard supports Capitol Police

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht 

    New Jersey National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier prepares his gear inside the Visitor Center at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 13, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Matt Hecht)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 10:52
    Photo ID: 6484371
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-NI803-1014
    Resolution: 3676x2451
    Size: 4.02 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Guard supports Capitol Police [Image 11 of 11], by MSgt Matt Hecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Washington
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

