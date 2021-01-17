Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers [Image 2 of 4]

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    01.17.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Sgt. 1st Class Jason Coventry during his deployment to Afghanistan in 2008. (U.S. Army Photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.17.2021
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 02:22
    Photo ID: 6484204
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-PT335-0002
    Resolution: 1152x1536
    Size: 205.78 KB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Shaylin Quaid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers
    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers
    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers
    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT