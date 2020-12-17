Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers [Image 3 of 4]

    Ukraine is fifth, sixth deployment for some Task Force Illini Soldiers

    LVIV, UKRAINE

    12.17.2020

    Photo by Cpl. Shaylin Quaid 

    33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Command Sgt. Maj. Douglas Danielson, Sgt. Maj. Michael Alvis, and Maj. Douglas McGinnis pose for a photo at Combat Training Center-Yavoriv, Ukraine. (Photo by U.S. Army Sgt. Gregory Glosser)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2020
    Date Posted: 01.17.2021 02:22
    Photo ID: 6484205
    VIRIN: 210117-Z-PT335-0003
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: LVIV, UA
    Ukraine
    StrongEurope
    JMTG-U
    SteadyPresence
    KnowYourMil
    ArmyLife

