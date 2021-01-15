An instructor from Booz Allan Hamilton, an organization that provides training in asymmetric warfare, gives a counter Improvised Explosion Device (IED) briefing to Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron at Camp Ripley on January 15, 2021. These Soldiers are receiving this class as part of their training before joining Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities during the 59th Presidential Inauguration in Washington D.C. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration, by SGT Sydney Mariette