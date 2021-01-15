Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 5]

    Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CAMP RIPLEY, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette 

    Minnesota National Guard

    Soldiers from the Minnesota National Guard’s Pine City-based B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron listen to a counter Improvised Explosion Device (IED) briefing at Camp Ripley on January 15, 2021. This training comes in preparation for their mission to provide support to local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 19:42
    Photo ID: 6484069
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-KO357-047
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 7.9 MB
    Location: CAMP RIPLEY, MN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Sydney Mariette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Inauguration
    B Troop
    Flight
    Camp Ripley
    Capitol
    C-130
    Minnesota National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing
    Washington D.C.
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response
    1-94th Cavalry Squadron

