Wyoming National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers and Airmen with the Wyoming National Guard are loaded onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 16, 2021. More than 100 service members have volunteered to support crowd control, communications and logistics. Members will join the many National Guard units who also traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

Date Taken: 01.16.2021 Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US