    Wyoming National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 4 of 11]

    Wyoming National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Jacqueline Marshall 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Wyoming National Guard

    Soldiers and Airmen with the Wyoming National Guard are loaded onto a C-130 Hercules aircraft at the 153rd Airlift Wing, Cheyenne, Wyo., Jan. 16, 2021. More than 100 service members have volunteered to support crowd control, communications and logistics. Members will join the many National Guard units who also traveled to Washington D.C. to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 19:48
    Photo ID: 6484054
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-KB070-0007
    Resolution: 8138x5425
    Size: 16.52 MB
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wyoming National Guard supports 59th Presidential Inauguration [Image 11 of 11], by Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Inauguration Ceremony

