Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

A cavalry scout with the Minnesota National Guard’s B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron sits onboard a C-130 aircraft on his way to support local law enforcement in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. He and his fellow scouts flew out of Camp Ripley, Minnesota, on January 16, 2021, to make their way to Washington D.C. where they will join Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

