Minnesota Guardsmen provide support to 59th Presidential Inauguration

Soldiers from B Troop, 1-94th Cavalry Squadron begin boarding a C-130 aircraft on January 16, 2021, from the Camp Ripley airfield. These troop will join Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen from across the Nation who have been authorized to provide security, communications, medical evacuation and other support to civilian authorities in Washington D.C. for the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Minnesota National Guard photo by Sgt. Sydney Mariette)

