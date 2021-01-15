Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos

A sail freighter ran aground with 159 people aboard approximately 13 miles east of West Caicos Island, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 15, 2021. A deployed Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew found the freighter and directed partner marine rescue units to its position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
