Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos

    TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A sail freighter ran aground with 159 people aboard approximately 13 miles east of West Caicos Island, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 15, 2021. A deployed Coast Guard MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter rescue crew found the freighter and directed partner marine rescue units to its position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:50
    Photo ID: 6483922
    VIRIN: 210115-G-G0107-1004
    Resolution: 828x594
    Size: 197.96 KB
    Location: TC
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos
    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    mh-60 Jayhawk helicopter
    coast guard
    migrant
    turks and Caicos

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT