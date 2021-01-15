Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos

    TURKS AND CAICOS ISLANDS

    01.15.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    Turks and Caicos police and marine units arrive to rescue 159 people aground on a reef near West Caicos Island, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 15, 2021. A deployed Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter found the boat and directed the marine units to the position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:50
