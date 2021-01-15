Turks and Caicos police and marine units arrive to rescue 159 people aground on a reef near West Caicos Island, Turks and Caicos, Jan. 15, 2021. A deployed Coast Guard MH-60 helicopter found the boat and directed the marine units to the position. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 15:50 Photo ID: 6483921 VIRIN: 210115-G-G0107-1000 Resolution: 828x592 Size: 156.65 KB Location: TC Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Coast Guard, TCI Police rescue 159 people off Turks and Caicos [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.