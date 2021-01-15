A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boarding team member teamed up with FWC officers and conducts a boarding of the 33-foot vessel Miami Boss near Miami Marine Stadium, Jan. 15, 2020. It was determined the vessel was an illegal small passenger vessel when the charterer reported not having a choice in captain and crew, and the crew was paid for by the vessel owner. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6483794
|VIRIN:
|210115-G-G0107-1002
|Resolution:
|1200x1600
|Size:
|316.41 KB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT