Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 1 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Nicole Groll 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boarding team member teamed up with FWC officers and conducts a boarding of the 33-foot vessel Miami Boss near Miami Marine Stadium, Jan. 15, 2020. It was determined the vessel was an illegal small passenger vessel when the charterer reported not having a choice in captain and crew, and the crew was paid for by the vessel owner. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 11:36
    Photo ID: 6483794
    VIRIN: 210115-G-G0107-1002
    Resolution: 1200x1600
    Size: 316.41 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Nicole Groll, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium
    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FWC
    station Miami Beach
    coast guard Sector Miami
    illegal charter
    Florida fish and wildlife commission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT