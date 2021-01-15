Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2]

    Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium

    MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7   

    A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boarding team member teamed up with Miami Beach Police officers and conducts a boarding of the 45-foot vessel Live A Little near Miami Marine Stadium, Jan. 15, 2021.  It was determined the vessel was an illegal small passenger vessel when the charterer did not have a valid signed charter agreement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 11:36
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FL, US 
    station Miami Beach
    Sector Miami
    illegal charters
    Miami Beach police

