A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boarding team member teamed up with Miami Beach Police officers and conducts a boarding of the 45-foot vessel Live A Little near Miami Marine Stadium, Jan. 15, 2021. It was determined the vessel was an illegal small passenger vessel when the charterer did not have a valid signed charter agreement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 11:36
|Photo ID:
|6483795
|VIRIN:
|210115-G-G0107-1001
|Resolution:
|3024x4032
|Size:
|2.27 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
