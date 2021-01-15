Coast Guard, partner agencies stop two illegal charters near Miami Marine Stadium

A Coast Guard Station Miami Beach boarding team member teamed up with Miami Beach Police officers and conducts a boarding of the 45-foot vessel Live A Little near Miami Marine Stadium, Jan. 15, 2021. It was determined the vessel was an illegal small passenger vessel when the charterer did not have a valid signed charter agreement. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

