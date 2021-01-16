Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rhode Island National Guard Answers The Call for Support in Washington DC [Image 4 of 5]

    Rhode Island National Guard Answers The Call for Support in Washington DC

    EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Pfc. David Connors 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    Members of the Rhode Island National Guard prepare to assist the Washington DC National Guard for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021, East Greenwich Rhode Island. The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration since the inauguration of George Washington in 1789. (Army National Guard Picture by PFC David Connors)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 11:18
    Photo ID: 6483780
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-AE536-1004
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: EAST GREENWICH, RI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Rhode Island National Guard Answers The Call for Support in Washington DC [Image 5 of 5], by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Presidential Inauguration
    Rhode Island National Guard
    Inauguration
    National Guard
    2021

