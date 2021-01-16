Rhode Island National Guard Answers The Call for Support in Washington DC

Members of the Rhode Island National Guard prepare to assist the Washington DC National Guard for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. January 16, 2021, East Greenwich Rhode Island. The National Guard has participated in every presidential inauguration since the inauguration of George Washington in 1789. (Army National Guard Picture by PFC David Connors)

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1