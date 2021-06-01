Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hirakawa receives award [Image 5 of 5]

    Hirakawa receives award

    IA, KOSOVO

    01.06.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Sgt. Shawn-Taylor Hirakawa, non-commissioned officer in charge of the map depot helps Soldiers order a map at Camp Film City, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2021. Hirakawa was awarded an Army Achievement Medal for reorganizing and sorting over 100,000 maps in the storeroom making the process more efficient for customers to order maps. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6483753
    VIRIN: 210106-Z-OH907-032
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 12.74 MB
    Location: IA, ZZ
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hirakawa receives award [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hirakawa receives award
    Hirakawa receives award
    Hirakawa receives award
    Hirakawa receives award
    Hirakawa receives award

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    maps
    KFOR
    Kosovo
    award
    Camp Film City

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT