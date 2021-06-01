Sgt. Shawn-Taylor Hirakawa, non-commissioned officer in charge of the map depot helps Soldiers order a map at Camp Film City, Kosovo on Jan. 6, 2021. Hirakawa was awarded an Army Achievement Medal for reorganizing and sorting over 100,000 maps in the storeroom making the process more efficient for customers to order maps. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.06.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:54 Photo ID: 6483753 VIRIN: 210106-Z-OH907-032 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 12.74 MB Location: IA, ZZ Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Hirakawa receives award [Image 5 of 5], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.