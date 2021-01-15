PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), right, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Kongo-class guided-missile destroyer JS Kongo (DDG 173) transit the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:56 Photo ID: 6483750 VIRIN: 210115-N-HI500-1189 Resolution: 4103x2931 Size: 910.12 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 5 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.