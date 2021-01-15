Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 1 of 10]

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi 

    USS Bunker Hill (CG 52)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Jan. 15, 2021) The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force Asahi-class destroyer JS Asahi (DD 119), front, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) transit the Pacific Ocean Jan. 15, 2021. John Finn, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed fleet, with its approximate 50-70 ships and submarines, 140 aircraft, and 20,000 Sailors in the area of operations at any given time, 7th Fleet conducts forward-deployed naval operations in support of U.S. national interests throughout a free and open Indo-Pacific area of operations to foster maritime security, promote stability, and prevent conflict alongside 35 other maritime nations and partners. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:55
    Photo ID: 6483743
    VIRIN: 210115-N-HI500-1016
    Resolution: 3668x2620
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Transit with Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force
    JMSDF
    USS Bunker Hill
    CG 52
    USS John Finn
    DDG 113
    TRCSG
    Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT