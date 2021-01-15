North Dakota National Guard Soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company load a C-130H2 aircraft assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing Jan. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, N.D. More than 130 North Dakota Soldiers will support D.C. National Guard during the January 20 Presidential Inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. De’Jon Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6483742 VIRIN: 210115-Z-XR025-1033 Resolution: 5093x3400 Size: 2.6 MB Location: BISMARCK, ND, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.