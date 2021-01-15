Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers [Image 2 of 2]

    Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers

    BISMARCK, ND, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. DeJon Williams 

    136th Airlift Wing (Texas Air National Guard)

    North Dakota National Guard Soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company load a C-130H2 aircraft assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing Jan. 15, 2021 in Bismarck, N.D. More than 130 North Dakota Soldiers will support D.C. National Guard during the January 20 Presidential Inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. De’Jon Williams)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:39
    Photo ID: 6483742
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-XR025-1033
    Resolution: 5093x3400
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: BISMARCK, ND, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers
    Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Texas Air National Guard
    Texas
    North Dakota National Guard
    North Dakota
    136th

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT