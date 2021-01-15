North Dakota National Guard Soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company, Bismarck N.D., file into a C-130H2 aircraft assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing out of Fort Worth, Texas, January 15, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers departed for Washington D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. De’Jon Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.15.2021 Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:39 Photo ID: 6483741 VIRIN: 210115-Z-XR025-1024 Resolution: 4507x3009 Size: 1.94 MB Location: BISMARCK, ND, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.