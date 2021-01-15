North Dakota National Guard Soldiers from the 816th Military Police Company, Bismarck N.D., file into a C-130H2 aircraft assigned to the 136th Airlift Wing out of Fort Worth, Texas, January 15, 2021. The Citizen-Soldiers departed for Washington D.C. in support of the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. De’Jon Williams)
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.16.2021 08:39
|Photo ID:
|6483741
|VIRIN:
|210115-Z-XR025-1024
|Resolution:
|4507x3009
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|BISMARCK, ND, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
This work, Texas Air National Guard transports North Dakota Soldiers [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt DeJon Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT