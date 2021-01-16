Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month [Image 1 of 2]

    Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month

    IA, KOSOVO

    01.16.2021

    Photo by Maj. Samuel Otto 

    KFOR Regional Command East

    Spc. Devin Chinavare with the 3rd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, receives a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrea Torre, Kosovo Force, Italian Army on Jan 16. 2021. Chinavare was the December Soldier of the month and runner up for the KFOR Soldier of the month. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.16.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 08:54
    Photo ID: 6483739
    VIRIN: 210116-Z-OH907-007
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 18.21 MB
    Location: IA, ZZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month [Image 2 of 2], by MAJ Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month
    Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    Soldier of the Month
    Michigan Army National Guard
    Brownstown Michigan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT