Chinavare earns December Soldier of the Month

Spc. Devin Chinavare with the 3rd Battalion, 238th General Support Aviation Battalion, Michigan Army National Guard, receives a coin from Command Sgt. Maj. Andrea Torre, Kosovo Force, Italian Army on Jan 16. 2021. Chinavare was the December Soldier of the month and runner up for the KFOR Soldier of the month. (US Army National Guard photo by Maj. Sam Otto)

