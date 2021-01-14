Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe

    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A U.S. Army C-12 of the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, spins up at Wiesbaden Army Airfield for an early morning flight in support of the NATO Kosovo Force peacekeeping mission on Jan. 14.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 04:51
    VIRIN: 210114-A-KM584-772
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    TAGS

    NATO
    KFOR
    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope

