Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe [Image 1 of 4]

    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    01.13.2021

    Photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    12th Combat Aviation Brigade

    A UC-35 fixed-wing jet from the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, Wings of Victory, arrives at Wiesbaden Army Airfield after a routine support mission on Jan. 13. (U.S. Army photo by Maj. Robert Fellingham)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 04:51
    Photo ID: 6483691
    VIRIN: 210113-A-KM584-390
    Resolution: 9150x6100
    Size: 17.65 MB
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe [Image 4 of 4], by MAJ Robert Fellingham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe
    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe
    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe
    12th CAB fixed wing operations essential to Army's mission in Europe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    USArmy
    StrongEurope
    ArmyAviation
    WingsofVictory

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT