    3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Conducts Fuji Viper 21.2 [Image 9 of 12]

    3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Conducts Fuji Viper 21.2

    GOTEMBA, AICHI, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, participate in a live-fire 60mm mortar range during Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate Joint Force Multi-Domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 04:04
    Photo ID: 6483687
    VIRIN: 210114-M-GB409-563
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 11.72 MB
    Location: GOTEMBA, AICHI, JP
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Conducts Fuji Viper 21.2 [Image 12 of 12], by Cpl Savannah Mesimer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Mortars
    Live-fire
    Close Air Support
    3/8
    3d Marine Division
    CATC Fuji

