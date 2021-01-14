3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment Conducts Fuji Viper 21.2

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. William Lane, a mortarman with Kilo Company, 3d Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment, prepares to fire a 60mm mortar during a live-fire range as part of Fuji Viper 21.2 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Jan. 14, 2021. During this evolution of Fuji Viper, Marines honed their tactical skills, demonstrating that infantry formations can facilitate joint force multi-domain maneuver in support of naval operations. 3/8 is forward-deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marine Regiment, 3d Marine Division. Lane is a native of Princeton, West Virginia. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Savannah Mesimer)

