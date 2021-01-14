40BEB Gas Chamber in Kuwait

Soldiers with 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct a Gas Chamber near Camp Buehring, Kuwait January 14, 2021. The purpose was to improve understanding and confidence in the Soldier's gas mask. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

