    40BEB Gas Chamber in Kuwait [Image 4 of 6]

    40BEB Gas Chamber in Kuwait

    CAMP BUEHRING, KUWAIT

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Michael West 

    2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division

    Soldiers with 40th Brigade Engineer Battalion, 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Armored Division conduct a Gas Chamber near Camp Buehring, Kuwait January 14, 2021. The purpose was to improve understanding and confidence in the Soldier's gas mask. (U.S. Army photo by: Staff Sgt. Michael West)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.16.2021 02:16
    Photo ID: 6483636
    VIRIN: 210114-A-CE061-004
    Resolution: 5657x4470
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: CAMP BUEHRING, KW 
    Hometown: FORT BLISS, TX, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 40BEB Gas Chamber in Kuwait [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Michael West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Task Force Spartan
    Fort Bliss
    1AD
    ARCENT
    2ABCT
    TF Spatan

