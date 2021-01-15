Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard participates in multi-agency security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5]

    Coast Guard participates in multi-agency security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Crewmembers from Coast Guard Maritime Security Response Team-East, located in Chesapeake, Va., prepare for operations for the 2021 Presidential Inauguration at the Enhanced Mobile Incident Command Post at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 15, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 21:11
    Photo ID: 6483488
    VIRIN: 210115-G-ZP826-0008
    Resolution: 5152x3680
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard participates in multi-agency security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

