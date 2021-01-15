Coast Guard participates in multi-agency security operations for 2021 Presidential Inauguration

Lt. Brian Hillman, the operation section chief at the Enhanced Mobile Incident Command Post, speaks to multi-agency personnel during a Coast Guard 2021 Inauguration operations brief at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, Jan. 15, 2021. On Sept. 24, 2018, the Department of Homeland Security designated the Presidential Inauguration as a recurring National Special Security Event. Events may be designated NSSEs when they warrant the full protection, incident management and counterterrorism capabilities of the Federal Government. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves/Released)

