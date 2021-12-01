Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    COVID-19 Shot Exercise Held On Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 3]

    COVID-19 Shot Exercise Held On Naval Base San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Haist 

    Naval Base San Diego

    210112-N-MJ716-0029 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2021) U.S. Navy Sailors receive their COVID-19 vaccinations during a shot exercise taking place on Naval Base San Diego. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the Department of Defense as quickly as possible and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 18:43
    VIRIN: 210112-N-MJ716-0029
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    This work, COVID-19 Shot Exercise Held On Naval Base San Diego [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Austin Haist, identified by DVIDS

    Naval Base San Diego

    COVID-19

    Naval Base San Diego
    Vaccination
    COVID-19

