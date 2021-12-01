COVID-19 Shot Exercise Held On Naval Base San Diego

210112-N-MJ716-0008 NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (Jan. 12, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Gregzon Fontanilla, a native of Tamuning, Guam, prepares a COVID-19 vaccination injection to be used in a shot exercise taking place on Naval Base San Diego. The COVID-19 vaccination plan is phase driven and designed to protect members within the Department of Defense as quickly as possible and maintain mission readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist/Released)

