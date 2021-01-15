Utah National Guard activates to U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration

A flight crew assigned to the 151st Air Refueling Wing, prepare to take-off from Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021. The Soldiers aboard the aircraft, bound for Washington, D.C., will augment local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation’s capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

Date Taken: 01.15.2021