    Utah National Guard activates to U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration [Image 20 of 31]

    Utah National Guard activates to U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration

    SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Photo by Master Sgt. John Winn 

    151st Air Refueling Wing

    A KC-135R assigned to the Utah National Guard’s 151st Air Refueling Wing, departs Roland R. Wright Air National Guard Base in Salt Lake City, Utah, Jan. 15, 2021. The Soldiers aboard will augment local law enforcement and civil authorities in the nation’s capitol throughout the inauguration week. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. John Winn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 17:33
    Photo ID: 6483332
    VIRIN: 210115-Z-KV728-0291
    Resolution: 3500x2500
    Size: 2.32 MB
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UT, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Utah National Guard activates to U.S. Capitol for presidential inauguration [Image 31 of 31], by MSgt John Winn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Utah Air National Guard
    National Guard
    UTANG
    Inauguration2021

