    Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

    Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Nebraska National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, (right), prepares to receive an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021, at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Horne said he thinks it’s important for Soldiers and Airmen to get the vaccine to help protect themselves and their families. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:51
    LINCOLN, NE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Nebraska National Guard
    vaccine
    Nebraska
    Medic
    National Guard
    COVID-19

