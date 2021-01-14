Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Nebraska National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Jeffrey Horne, (right), prepares to receive an initial dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021, at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Horne said he thinks it’s important for Soldiers and Airmen to get the vaccine to help protect themselves and their families. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

