Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Zgainer, (right), aerospace medical technician, 155th Medical Group, places a bandage on the arm of Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, (left), Nebraska adjutant general, after he received his first voluntary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021, at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Bohac said he chose to receive the vaccination because he wanted to demonstrate to others his confidence in the vaccine and the science behind how it was developed. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

