    Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 2 of 5]

    Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine

    LINCOLN, NE, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Nebraska National Guard

    Tech. Sgt. Jonathon Zgainer, (right), aerospace medical technician, 155th Medical Group, places a bandage on the arm of Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, (left), Nebraska adjutant general, after he received his first voluntary dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Jan. 14, 2021, at the medical detachment of the Nebraska National Guard air base in Lincoln. Bohac said he chose to receive the vaccination because he wanted to demonstrate to others his confidence in the vaccine and the science behind how it was developed. (Nebraska National Guard photo by Sgt. Lisa Crawford)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 16:51
    Photo ID: 6483251
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-QR920-0022
    Resolution: 5389x3593
    Size: 13.3 MB
    Location: LINCOLN, NE, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Nebraska senior leaders receive COVID-19 vaccine [Image 5 of 5], by SGT Lisa Crawford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Nebraska National Guard
    vaccine
    Nebraska
    Medic
    National Guard
    COVID-19

