Coast Guard terminates voyage for the recreational sailing vessel Wahu just off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez’s Over the Horizon IV cutter boat renders assistance to the disabled sailing vessel Wahu Jan. 14, 2021, approximately nine nautical miles west of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard later terminated the voyage for the vessel Wahu following a post search and rescue boarding of the vessel, which revealed multiple safey violations. The Wahu was transiting with two people onboard from Florida to Barbados when it reportedly became disabled. Once the operator of the vessel Wahu completes repairs and corrects the cited violations, the vessel will be able to resume its voyage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

Date Taken: 01.14.2021 Location: CABO ROJO, PR