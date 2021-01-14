Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard terminates voyage for the recreational sailing vessel Wahu just off Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico

    CABO ROJO, PUERTO RICO

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7 PADET San Juan

    The Coast Guard Cutter Heriberto Hernandez’s Over the Horizon IV cutter boat renders assistance to the disabled sailing vessel Wahu Jan. 14, 2021, approximately nine nautical miles west of Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. The Coast Guard later terminated the voyage for the vessel Wahu following a post search and rescue boarding of the vessel, which revealed multiple safey violations. The Wahu was transiting with two people onboard from Florida to Barbados when it reportedly became disabled. Once the operator of the vessel Wahu completes repairs and corrects the cited violations, the vessel will be able to resume its voyage. (U.S. Coast Guard photo)

    Puerto Rico
    Coast Guard
    Sector San Juan
    Cabo Rojo
    voyage termination
    sailing vessel Wahu

