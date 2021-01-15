VNG Soldiers standing guard in Washington, D.C.

A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard stands guard Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

