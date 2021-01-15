Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VNG Soldiers standing guard in Washington, D.C.

    VNG Soldiers standing guard in Washington, D.C.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Joint Force Headquarters - Virginia National Guard

    A U.S. Soldier assigned to the 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Virginia National Guard stands guard Jan. 14, 2021, in Washington, D.C. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to Washington to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Marc Loi)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2021
    Date Posted: 01.15.2021 11:55
    Virginia
    National Guard
    CAPDC21

